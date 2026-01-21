Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    President: We invest in renewable energy because we want to make our country and our region more appropriate for living

    21 January, 2026
    President: We invest in renewable energy because we want to make our country and our region more appropriate for living

    "We invest in renewable energy not because we need energy; we invest because we are responsible people, and we want to make at least our country and our region more appropriate for living," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he responded to questions from business representatives from various countries during an event titled "Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast," held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Report's correspondent in Davos informs.

    "Pollution and carbon emissions – all that which we cannot see with our eyes, but which we and our children feel, unfortunately. So I think countries rich in fossil fuels, when they invest in renewables, must be treated with respect and appreciation," the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

    Prezident: Bərpaolunan enerjiyə ona görə sərmayə yatırırıq ki, ölkəmizi, regionumuzu yaşayış üçün daha uyğun yerə çevirmək istəyirik
    Президент: Мы инвестируем в возобновляемые источники энергии, потому что хотим сделать нашу страну и наш регион более пригодными для жизни

