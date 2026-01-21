President: We invest in renewable energy because we want to make our country and our region more appropriate for living

"We invest in renewable energy not because we need energy; we invest because we are responsible people, and we want to make at least our country and our region more appropriate for living," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he responded to questions from business representatives from various countries during an event titled "Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast," held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Report's correspondent in Davos informs.

"Pollution and carbon emissions – all that which we cannot see with our eyes, but which we and our children feel, unfortunately. So I think countries rich in fossil fuels, when they invest in renewables, must be treated with respect and appreciation," the Azerbaijani President emphasized.