Oil reserves feature growth in United States

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ The US oil reserves showed growth in amount of 0,856 mln barrels during October 14-20 week.

Report informs citing the Forexpf.ru, Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the US Department of Energy said.

Notably, analysts have participated in a poll conducted by Reuters, estimated decline by 2,6 mln barrels.

During reporting period, the country's petrol reserves declined by 5.5 mln barrels. Analysts believe that gasoline reserves will decrease by 0.17 million barrels.

Daily oil production in the US increased by 1,1 mln barrels or by 13% and made 9,507 mln barrels. Notably, maximum oil production rate in US in the first week of June 9.61 million barrels/day). At present, daily oil production in U.S. is just 100,000 barrels or 1,07% lower.

Oil prices did not change significantly after the published figures and remained slightly above $ 58/barrel.