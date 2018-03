Oil price approaches to 34 USD a barrel

6 January, 2016 15:08

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Oil on world markets fell sharply. Report informs, at 14:30 Baku time the price of WTI crude oil made 34.88 USD/barrel. The cost of Brent oil on the London Stock Exchange fell to 34.90 USD/barrel.