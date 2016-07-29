Norwegian company unveils new workshop facility in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Norwegian OILFIELD services company Enhanced Drilling has opened a new workshop and office facility in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the company has stated.

The new workshop is located at Salyan Highway 22nd km and features 2,355sq metres of space. The new workshop is three times the size of the former facility in Baku.

Notably, Enhanced Drilling, which is headquartered in Norway, has facilities in the UK, USA, Australia, Azerbaijan, Malaysia and Canada.