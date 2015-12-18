New Azerbaijani Vice-President appointed in 'BP-Azerbaijan'

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Elkhan Mammadov, BP’s Azeri Area Operations Manager (AOM), is appointed to the role of BP’s Production Vice President in Azerbaijan, effective January 1, 2016. Elkhan’s new appointment marks the first national Vice President role with a technical portfolio of responsibilities in BP Azerbaijan.

Report was told by spokesperson of BP-Azerbaijan Tamam Bayatli, in this role Elkhan Mammadov will be accountable for managing production performance in the Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Region. In addition to his new role Elkhan will be also the Chairman of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) Technical Subcommittee.

E.Mammadov will replace in this role Pat Draughon who is moving to another assignment. With his new role Elkhan becomes a member of BP’s Regional Leadership Team. This is in line with BP’s nationalisation plan.

He joined BP in 2001 as an instrument technician on the Chirag Platform. He then held various positions on different platforms in the North Sea and Caspian Sea. Later E.Mammadov was appointed as the Offshore Installation Manager on the Chirag Platform and in 2009 he moved to becoming the Area Operations Manager (AOM) for Azerbaijan Exports. From June 2013 till now Elkhan has held the position of Azeri Area AOM.

He graduated from the Operations Academy at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston, USA in 2011. He is a winner of Paul Martins Award in Operations Excellence, the chairman of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey Region Operations Capability Forum and the co-chairman of the region’s Technicians Forum. In 2014, he was awarded the ‘’Progress’’ medal by the President of Azerbaijan for his significant contribution to the development of the oil and gas industry in Azerbaijan. Elkhan is married and is a father of three children.