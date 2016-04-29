Net profit of "Petkim Holding" increases

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Petkim Holding, which main share of belongs to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), has announced financial results for the first quarter (Q1) of 2016.

Report informs referring to the holding, the company had profit in the amount of 149 mln Turkish liras (TRY) in the Q1 of 2016. This is by 3.35 times higher than in the same period of last year.

The company's net sales increased by 18% within 3 months of the year and amounted to 1,109 bln TRY.

Holding assets in the reporting period increased by 32% and reached 5,461 bln TRY.