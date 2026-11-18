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Russia will continue supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe until December 31, after which it will redirect supplies to China, Leonid Mikhelson, Chairman of the Management Board of Novatek, said.

According to Interfax, cited by Report, he said the Russian LNG is still being delivered to Europe.

"We will continue supplying it until December 31, until 11:30 p.m.," he said.

He added that Russia had already "worked out" plans to redirect supplies to the Chinese market.

"A large share of what we are now going to redirect from Europe will go to China," Michelson said.

As reported earlier, from January 1, 2027, the EU will ban imports of Russian LNG under long-term contracts. The ban has been introduced both as part of sanctions and under a European directive.