Azerbaijan's participation in the European Political Community (EPC) had led to significant progress in energy supplies and opened up additional opportunities to strengthen Europe"s economic security, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin told journalists ahead of the EPC summit.

According to Report's European bureau, he said that Azerbaijan's participation in the EPC had brought substantial progress in energy supplies and other areas, adding that much could be achieved in strengthening the continent's economic security and protecting it against hybrid attacks and other threats.

Martin also noted that at one of the EPC's first meetings, talks on resolving the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia had been held with the participation of European mediators. He described those discussions as quite productive.

According to him, discussions that help achieve positive results in conflict resolution often take place in an informal setting.