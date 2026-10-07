Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Kobakhidze: Contract with Azerbaijan provides Georgia with 20-year guarantees on gas volumes and prices

    Energy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 13:55
    Kobakhidze: Contract with Azerbaijan provides Georgia with 20-year guarantees on gas volumes and prices

    Strengthening economic ties with neighboring countries is of paramount importance for Georgia, and in this context, agreements with Azerbaijan have particular strategic value, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at a government meeting.

    Report's Georgian bureau quotes him as saying that thanks to the contract signed with Azerbaijan, Georgia has received guarantees for the next 20 years both in terms of gas supply volumes and favorable (low) prices.

    The Georgian prime minister also emphasized the importance of directly importing electricity from Azerbaijan, without intermediaries, which helps reduce government budget expenditures.

    Kobakhidze particularly highlighted the significance of the agreement with Azerbaijan on the joint operation of the Baku–Tbilisi–Supsa oil pipeline and the Supsa terminal, describing the agreements reached as strategically important for the country, and thanked the Azerbaijani side for fruitful cooperation and friendly relations.

    Irakli Kobakhidze gas exports Azerbaijan-Georgia relations
    İrakli Kobaxidze: "Azərbaycanla enerji razılaşmaları Gürcüstan üçün strateji əhəmiyyət daşıyır"
    Кобахидзе: Контракт с Азербайджаном обеспечивает Грузии 20-летние гарантии по объемам и ценам на газ
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed