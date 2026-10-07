Kobakhidze: Contract with Azerbaijan provides Georgia with 20-year guarantees on gas volumes and prices

Strengthening economic ties with neighboring countries is of paramount importance for Georgia, and in this context, agreements with Azerbaijan have particular strategic value, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at a government meeting.

Report's Georgian bureau quotes him as saying that thanks to the contract signed with Azerbaijan, Georgia has received guarantees for the next 20 years both in terms of gas supply volumes and favorable (low) prices.

The Georgian prime minister also emphasized the importance of directly importing electricity from Azerbaijan, without intermediaries, which helps reduce government budget expenditures.

Kobakhidze particularly highlighted the significance of the agreement with Azerbaijan on the joint operation of the Baku–Tbilisi–Supsa oil pipeline and the Supsa terminal, describing the agreements reached as strategically important for the country, and thanked the Azerbaijani side for fruitful cooperation and friendly relations.