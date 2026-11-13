Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Iraq exploring importing natural gas from Azerbaijan via Türkiye

    Energy
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 09:31
    Iraq exploring importing natural gas from Azerbaijan via Türkiye

    Iraq and Azerbaijan have held talks on expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector, including the prospects for supplying Azerbaijani natural gas to the Iraqi market via Turkish territory, Report informs referring to Iraq"s Ministry of Oil.

    The discussions took place during a meeting between Izzat Saber Ismail, Iraq's Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs, and Zaur Gahramanov, Vice President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

    The meeting addressed new opportunities for partnership and investment, as well as the exchange of expertise to develop the oil and gas industry and strengthen bilateral relations.

    Ismail reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to expanding cooperation with established international companies and benefiting from their technical and technological capabilities to support gas-sector development plans, increase domestic production, and make better use of associated gas.

    He added that the ministry was working to diversify gas supply sources and strengthen energy security to meet the needs of power generation plants.

    Ismail also highlighted the importance of examining the technical and logistical options for delivering Azerbaijani natural gas to Iraq through Turkish territory.

    The two sides agreed to continue coordination and consultations and intensify technical meetings to examine potential cooperation opportunities and proposed projects, opening new prospects for energy partnerships and strengthening Iraq's energy system.

    Azerbaijani gas State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)
    İraq və Azərbaycan Türkiyə üzərindən qaz tədarükünü müzakirə ediblər
    Ирак изучает возможности импорта азербайджанского природного газа через Турцию
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    10:35
    Envoy: UK-Azerbaijan ties strengthened by strategic partnership declaration
    Foreign policy
    10:31
    Florian Misch: Structural reforms can offset up to 20% of losses from external shocks
    Economy
    10:28
    IMF: Middle Corridor, private sector to help Caucasus, Central Asian economies withstand external shocks
    Economy
    10:22
    IMF: Caucasus, Central Asian countries lag behind in export diversification
    Economy
    10:16
    Karmen Naidoo: Fuel subsidies, central bank independence mitigate inflationary shocks in Caucasus, Central Asia
    Finance
    10:12
    IMF highlightes role of monetary policy, exchange rates in curbing inflation in region
    Finance
    10:08
    PM: Albania could host NATO summit in 2028
    Other countries
    10:02
    Azeri Light crude drops below $100 per barrel
    Energy
    09:49
    Roberto Cardarelli: External stimuli for Central Asian economies proven more resilient than expected
    Finance
    All News Feed