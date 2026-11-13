Iraq exploring importing natural gas from Azerbaijan via Türkiye

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Iraq and Azerbaijan have held talks on expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector, including the prospects for supplying Azerbaijani natural gas to the Iraqi market via Turkish territory, Report informs referring to Iraq"s Ministry of Oil.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Izzat Saber Ismail, Iraq's Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs, and Zaur Gahramanov, Vice President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

The meeting addressed new opportunities for partnership and investment, as well as the exchange of expertise to develop the oil and gas industry and strengthen bilateral relations.

Ismail reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to expanding cooperation with established international companies and benefiting from their technical and technological capabilities to support gas-sector development plans, increase domestic production, and make better use of associated gas.

He added that the ministry was working to diversify gas supply sources and strengthen energy security to meet the needs of power generation plants.

Ismail also highlighted the importance of examining the technical and logistical options for delivering Azerbaijani natural gas to Iraq through Turkish territory.

The two sides agreed to continue coordination and consultations and intensify technical meetings to examine potential cooperation opportunities and proposed projects, opening new prospects for energy partnerships and strengthening Iraq's energy system.