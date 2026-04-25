Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Georgia quadruples imports of oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 12:01
    Georgia quadruples imports of oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan

    In January-March 2026, Georgia imported 31,177 tons of oil and petroleum products worth $22.1 million from Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

    These figures are four times more in value and four times more in quantity compared to the same period of 2025.

    Thus, Azerbaijan ranked 5th among the countries from which Georgia imports oil and petroleum products.

    In the three months of 2026, Georgia purchased 451,000 tons of oil and petroleum products worth $339 million from foreign countries, which is 12% and 13% more than the figures from a year earlier, respectively.

    During the reporting period, Georgia received 180,400 tons of oil and petroleum products worth $117.4 million from Russia, 57,000 tons worth $40.85 million from Romania, 34,600 tons worth $34.1 million from Türkiye, and 37,600 tons worth $30.6 million from Bulgaria.

    In 2025, Georgia purchased 1.8 million tons of oil and petroleum products worth $1.4 billion from abroad, of which 172,000 tons worth $118 million accounted for Azerbaijan's share.

    Azerbaijani petroleum products Azerbaijan Georgia's National Statistics Office
    Gürcüstan Azərbaycandan neft və neft yağlarının idxalını 4 dəfə artırıb
    Грузия увеличила импорт нефти и нефтепродуктов из Азербайджана в 4 раза

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