GECO and Jan De Nul sign deal on Black Sea power cable

Stay up to date with the top news!

Green Energy Corridor Company (GECO) and Jan De Nul have signed a memorandum of understanding on the Black Sea subsea power cable project, GECO said.

Report informs, citing GECO, that the agreement was signed during a visit by GECO CEO Yusif Gayibov to the headquarters of Jan De Nul Group, a global leader in offshore energy infrastructure and subsea cable installation. Jan Pieter De Nul, the group's owner, signed on behalf of the company.

The memorandum sets out how the companies will work together on the subsea section of the Green Energy Corridor, which is designed to carry renewable electricity from the Caspian region and Georgia across the Black Sea to Europe.

GECO said Jan De Nul's experience with long-distance subsea cables made it a valuable partner as the project moves forward.