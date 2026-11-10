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The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has kept its forecast for Azerbaijan's average daily oil production in 2026 unchanged at 550,000 barrels per day.

Report informs that the projection appears in the November edition of the EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook and matches its October forecast.

The agency also maintained its fourth-quarter production forecast at 550,000 barrels per day.

Its projections for the first quarter stood at 560,000 barrels per day, while those for the second and third quarters were 550,000 barrels per day.

In 2025, production stood at 570,000 barrels per day in both the first and second quarters, 580,000 in the third quarter, and 590,000 in the fourth quarter.

According to the EIA, Azerbaijan's liquid hydrocarbon production averaged 570,000 barrels per day in 2025.