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    EIA keeps Azerbaijan's 2027 oil output forecast at 530,000 bpd

    Energy
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 23:07
    EIA keeps Azerbaijan's 2027 oil output forecast at 530,000 bpd

    The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has kept its forecast for Azerbaijan's average daily oil production in 2027 unchanged at 530,000 barrels per day.

    Report informs that the projection appears in the November edition of the EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook and matches its October forecast.

    The agency expects Azerbaijan's oil output to average 540,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2027 and 530,000 barrels per day in the second quarter.

    Production is forecast to average 520,000 barrels per day in both the third and fourth quarters. All quarterly projections remain unchanged from October.

    Energy Information Administration (EIA) oil forecast
    EIA 2027-ci il üçün Azərbaycanda neft hasilatı proqnozunu dəyişməyib
    EIA сохранило прогноз добычи нефти в Азербайджане на 2027 год
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