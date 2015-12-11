Deputy Energy Minister: 92% gas transported to Georgia accounts for Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to report, 92% of Georgia's gas supply is provided via two pipelines of Azerbaijan and 8% via Russian North-South pipeline.

Report informs referring to Georgian press, Mariam Valishvili, Deputy Energy Minister states.

Natural gas share in total energy balance of Georgia makes 40%, she said.

'In 2015, demand in gas makes 2,4 billion cubic meters. Demand of commercial sector is provided by State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) under bilateral contracts with commercial customers. Demand of conventionally named social segment is provided under long-term agreement signed between Georgian government and SOCAR.

According to her, 5% transit fee is paid to the country as for produced gas transportation through Georgian territory via Southern Caucasus pipeline.

Additional gas volume of 500 million cubic meters is sold and makes 750 million cubic meters of gas together with transit.