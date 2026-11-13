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    Dan Sparkes: BP to increase number of drilling rigs at ACG field complex to 8

    Energy
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 15:59
    Dan Sparkes: BP to increase number of drilling rigs at ACG field complex to 8

    BP plans to increase the number of active drilling rigs at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea from seven to eight, BP Vice President for Subsurface in the Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye region Dan Sparkes said at the event "Supporting production at ACG: New approaches and technologies," Report informs.

    He noted that with the commissioning of the Central East Azeri platform, the total number of drilling rigs at the field increased from 6 to 7: "Our plans also include bringing in an eighth drilling rig for subsea operations."

    According to Sparkes, additional technical capabilities allow work to be performed simultaneously on two wells of a single platform even with only one drilling rig present: "Thanks to the measures taken and additional investments, the volume of operations at ACG has increased by 50% in approximately four years."

    Dan Sparkes British Petroleum Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields
    Dan Sparks: "BP "Azəri-Çıraq-Günəşli" yataqlar blokunda qazma qurğularının sayını 8-ə çatdırmağı hədəfləyir"
    Дэн Спаркс: BP увеличит число буровых установок на блоке месторождений АЧГ до 8
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