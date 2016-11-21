Crane overturned at platform No.7 in 'Guneshli' field

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has issued a preliminary information on the accident on the platform No.7 at 'Guneshli' field.

Report informs, according to the information, on November 20 at 22:30, barbette of 28 ton-HAK-300 crane, installed in 2015, operated at the offshore platform No.7 at "Guneshli" field by the "SOCAR AQŞ” LLC and manufactured by the "HİDROAKTİF HİDROLİK VİNÇ İŞ MAKİNALARI İMALAT İHRACAT İTHALAT SAN.TİC. LTD.", was broken of upper flange-welded part (factory production) during receiving pipes from "Neftqaz-63" vessel and overturned onto the quay berth and then onto the vessel, broken part of the crane fell into the sea.

Crane operator of "Absheron" Drilling Company (ADC), Elshan Sakhavat Mammadov, born in 1991, died of injuries on the head during the accident: "Relevant state authorities were immediately informed, crane manufacturer's representative was invited and special joint commission established. The commission investigates details of the accident at the platform. Additional information about the results of the investigation will be provided."