SOCAR Turkey launches construction of port for Star oil refinery

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of the sea port for Star oil refinery launched in Turkey. Under the project, construction of offshore trestles of refinery will be completed in May 2017.

Report informs, President of "SOCAR Turkey" Kenan Yavuz posted on social media.

According to Yavuz, construction of oil refinery continues apace: We spent 2 bln dollars from the day we started our project. 30 months left to start production. We are proud that the processing plant built by a large number of Turkish companies and local workforce."

The company director said that the number of people involved in the construction of the processing plant increased: "The number of people employed in construction of the plant will increase to 10 thousand in the near future. We have created the most professional team in Turkey."