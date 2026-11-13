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    BP Vice President: Key challenges of AI adoption must be identified

    Energy
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 16:38
    BP Vice President: Key challenges of AI adoption must be identified

    The main challenges associated with artificial intelligence (AI) lie in the legal regulation of its application, ethical conduct, and the establishment of accountability, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP Vice President for the Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye region, Report informs.

    Speaking during panel discussions at the 2nd Artificial Intelligence Summit in Baku, Aslanbayli noted that AI itself should not be viewed as a problem.

    "The problem is not the introduction of change itself, but the issues that such changes may bring about. How we regulate the challenges arising from AI integration into our lives is of great importance.

    Humanity has already made a mistake once by failing to properly regulate social media when it became part of our lives. Today, anyone can access social media from anywhere in the world, create an account under the name of a fictional character, and write whatever they want about that character. There is neither social nor legal accountability for this because identity verification was not introduced on social media at the time.

    As a result, these platforms are widely abused for fraud, insults, and other forms of misconduct," he said.

    The BP Vice President further stated that AI could potentially lead to the automation and acceleration of all processes in the future.

    "Take the oil and gas industry, for example. First, we need to identify where oil is located. To do this, seismic surveys are initially conducted, and seismic signals are transmitted. Data is generated based on how these signals vibrate through geological layers. The data is then analyzed to determine where the probability of finding oil is highest. Once such a potential location has been identified, an exploration well is drilled, after which the presence of oil or gas can be established," he explained.

    Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli BP Artificial intelligence
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