Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Baku–Italy gas pipeline operating at full capacity, Ilham Aliyev says

    Energy
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 09:31
    Baku–Italy gas pipeline operating at full capacity, Ilham Aliyev says

    The pipeline stretching from Baku to Italy, passing through the territories of seven countries and supplying 10 European Union member states via interconnectors in Bulgaria, is operating at full capacity, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

    Report's correspondent in Dublin informs that Aliyev spoke on November 12 at a roundtable entitled "Building a Competitive Europe – Innovation, Connectivity and Affordable Energy" as part of the 9th European Political Community Summit.

    President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the importance of expanding its capacity, noting that the transmission capacity of the pipeline running to Greece and Italy had been increased from 10 billion cubic meters to 11.2 billion cubic meters.

    President Ilham Aliyev also noted that Azerbaijan's refining facilities had a total production capacity of 30 million tons.

    President Ilham Aliyev added that Azerbaijan planned to increase gas supplies further, noting that new fields had been discovered.

    Ilham Aliyev European Political Community Summit Azerbaijan-Italy relations
    Azərbaycan Avropaya qaz ixracını artıracaq
    Азербайджан увеличит экспорт газа в Европу
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