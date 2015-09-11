AzMeCo and Gazprom ink a contract

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ An agreement between AzMeCo (Azerbaijani methanol plant) and Russian "Gazprom export" signed today in Baku.

Report informs, contract was signed by chairman of the board of directors AzMeCo Nizami Piriyev and CEO of "Gazprom export" Elena Burmistrova.

According to the agreement, "Gazprom" will sell 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to AzMeCo per year. Demand for gas by "AzMeCo" methanol plant in Karadag will be met by 100%.

They are scheduled to begin in the near future.

AzMeCo founded in 2007 and commissioned in December 2013.Production capacity is 720 thousand tons of methanol per year.