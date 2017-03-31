 Top
    Close photo mode

    'Azərişıq': We are ready for more severe weather

    'Azərişıq' working in intensified regime

    Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ "No difficulties occurred in power supply of the subscribers despite windy weather last night".

    “Azərişıq” OJSC spokesperson Tanriverdi Mustafayev told Report.

    T. Mustafayev said that the company is ready for more severe weather conditions: "According to information, more severe weather will be observed today. Our employees are working in intensified regime, machinery and other equipment brought to readiness. In particular, additional technique allocated for mountain regions". 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi