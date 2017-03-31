'Azərişıq': We are ready for more severe weather

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ "No difficulties occurred in power supply of the subscribers despite windy weather last night".

“Azərişıq” OJSC spokesperson Tanriverdi Mustafayev told Report.

T. Mustafayev said that the company is ready for more severe weather conditions: "According to information, more severe weather will be observed today. Our employees are working in intensified regime, machinery and other equipment brought to readiness. In particular, additional technique allocated for mountain regions".