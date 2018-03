Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Power supply for the subscribers having debts during the period of activity of the “Azərişıq” OJSC will be unconditionally and individually suspended from December 19, 2017 at 12:00 pm in accordance with the "Rules for power use".

The company's spokesperson Tanriverdi Mustafayev told Report.

According to him, measures will be taken against subscribers for unauthorized use of electricity.