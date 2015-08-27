Azeri oil price decreased in world markets

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the price of the Azerbaijani Azeri LT CIF crude, transported via the ports of Supsa, Batumi and Ceyhan and sold on the world markets, fell by 0,13 USD, or by 0,29%,

Report informs, at the moment the price of oil brand "Azeri LT CIF" equal to 44,34 USD per barrel.

At the end of last week the price of Azerbaijani oil was 46,23USD, and yesterday 44,47 USD per barrel.

The minimum price of "AzeriLTCIF" was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD), and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).