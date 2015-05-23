 Top
    Azerbaijani oil prices drop

    The price of Azeri LT CIF amounted to 66.14 dollars

    Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the price of the Azerbaijani oil "Azeri LT CIF", transported via the ports of Supsa and Batumi and Ceyhan and sold on world markets fell by 1.81%, or 1.22 dollars.

    Report was told in Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR).

    According to the information at the moment the price of "Azeri LT CIF" equal to 66.14 dollars per barrel.

    At the end of last week, oil price was 67.16 dollars / barrel and yesterday - 67.36 dollars / barrel.

    The minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was (19.15 dollars) recorded in December 2001, the maximum - in July 2008 (149.66 dollars).

