Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijani oil price almost reaches $114

    Energy
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 11:55
    Azerbaijani oil price almost reaches $114

    The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the world market increased by $1.95 or 1.74%, amounting to $113.97, a source in the oil market told Report.

    Following the trading, the price of June futures for Brent crude oil amounted to $111.56.

    The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on an FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port decreased by $1.84 or 1.69%, amounting to $110.78.

    In Azerbaijan's state budget for this year, the average price of one barrel of oil has been calculated at $65.

    The lowest price of Azeri Light crude oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the maximum price was recorded in July 2008 ($149.66). In Azerbaijan, oil of this grade is produced under the contract for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. The share of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in the contract is 31.65%.

    Oil prices Azeri Light Ceyhan port
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 114 dollara yüksəlib
    Стоимость барреля азербайджанской нефти приблизилась к $114

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