Azerbaijani oil increases nearly by 1 USD

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today price of Azerbaijani oil "Azeri LT CIF", transporting via the ports of Supsa and Batumi and Ceyhan and selling on the world markets, increased by 0,94 USD or 1,64%.

Report was told in the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to the information, at the moment the price of oil brand "Azeri LT CIF" makes 58,23 USD a barrel.

At the end of last week Azerbaijani oil made 63,29 USD a barrel and yesterday 57,29 USD per barrel.

The minimum price of a oil "Azeri LT CIF" brand was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD), and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).