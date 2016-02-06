Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and EC Energy Union to sign protocol

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and European Commission Energy Union will sign a protocol. This was decided during a meeting between Minister Natig Aliyev and director of the Energy Community Secretariat Janez Kopac, Report informs.

They also discussed the current level of and prospects for energy cooperation. They stressed the importance of Azerbaijan for European energy security, and also touched upon the Southern Gas Corridor.

Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan`s exporting natural gas and electrical power.

On priorities in the energy sector, the Minister said “our goal is to reduce the loses and achieve energy effectiveness”.

Kopac expressed readiness to assist in Azerbaijan in laying a legal framework in the field of energy effectiveness.