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Azerbaijan will host the 27th , which is scheduled to take place in Baku in 2030.

According to Report, a memorandum of understanding on organizing the event was signed by WPC Energy and the WPC Energy Azerbaijan National Committee.

The document was inked during a meeting at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and WPC Energy President Pedro Miras.