Azerbaijan to host 27th WPC Energy Congress in 2030
Energy
- 16 November, 2026
- 14:15
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Azerbaijan will host the 27th , which is scheduled to take place in Baku in 2030.
According to Report, a memorandum of understanding on organizing the event was signed by WPC Energy and the WPC Energy Azerbaijan National Committee.
The document was inked during a meeting at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and WPC Energy President Pedro Miras.
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