Azerbaijan to build largest wind farm in the Caspian Sea

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan to build the largest wind farm in the Caspian Sea basin.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources Akim Badalov said in an interview with Renewable Energy World.

A.Badalov said that the cost of the project is estimated at 300-330 mln USD: "The power plant will be 200 MW, which will save 200 thousand cubic meters of gas per year."

According to him, from the beginning it was planned to build a system without the use of surface platforms, but in this case the cost of the project was increased twice.

A.Badalov noted that the main contractor of the project will be the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) together with foreign companies. Companies of China, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Germany are interested in the project.

"The project will be implemented in three successive stages, including the construction of wind stations, installation of platforms, laying of roads and distribution network", stressed the head of the State Agency.