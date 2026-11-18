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In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan imported 145,466 tons of RON 95 (Premium) gasoline worth $151.41 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 38% and 69%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan purchased RON 95 gasoline from:

- Bulgaria: 42,882 tons (+31 times) worth $51.18 million (+44 times);

- Greece: 32,697 tons worth $38.7 million (no supply a year ago);

- Russia: 31,241 tons (-55%) worth $27.15 million (-54%),

- Belarus: 21,461 tons (+78%) worth $18.8 million (+90%);

- United Arab Emirates: 9,000 tons (-3%) worth $7.6 million (-7%).

In the first nine months of 2026, Azerbaijan exported 5,517 tons of RON 95 gasoline worth $3.86 million, representing a 31% increase in volume and a 39% surge in value compared to the same period last year. Thus, Azerbaijan sold 3,773 tons (-10%) of gasoline worth $2.69 million (-3%) to Georgia and 1, 743 tons worth $1.16 million to Armenia.