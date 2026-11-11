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    Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude falls below $100 per barrel

    Energy
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 10:00
    Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude falls below $100 per barrel

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijan"s Azeri Light crude on the global market fell by $1.50, or 1.49%, to $99.40.

    According to a source in the oil market, cited by Report, January Brent crude futures settled at $90.56 per barrel.

    The price of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan declined by $1.05, or 1.09%, to $95.13 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan"s state budget for the current year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price of Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81 per barrel, while its highest price was reached in July 2008, when it climbed to $149.66.

    In Azerbaijan, this grade of oil is produced under the contract for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. SOCAR holds a 35.3% stake in the contract.

    Azeri Light Oil prices Brent crude
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 100 dollardan aşağı düşüb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти опустилась ниже $100 за баррель
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