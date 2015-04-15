 Top
    Azerbaijan not to sell its share in TANAP

    SOCAR Vice-president Suleyman Gasimov: The share of SOCAR in TANAP can't be under 51%

    Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) doesn't intend to sell part of its share in Trans-Anatolian pipeline (TANAP).

    Report informs, the Vice-President for Economic Affairs of SOCAR Suleyman Gasimov says: "SOCAR doesn't intend to sell its stake in TANAP. Negotiations in this connection are not maintained".

    S.Gasimov said that, SOCAR's share in TANAP project is 58% and, in accordance with relevant intergovernmental agreements, this percentage may not be less than 51%: "If Turkey wants to sell its stake in TANAP, it is their own business".

