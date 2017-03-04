Azerbaijan increased electricity exports by 3 times

 Top
    Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January 2017, Azerbaijan exported electricity worth 1 383,08 thousand USD.

    Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC).

    According to the information, it is 3.5 times or by 990.25 million USD more compared with the same period last year.

    A positive trend was observed in the volume of electricity exports in January. Thus, 27 530,83 thousand kilowatt / hour of electricity sold to foreign countries and it is 3 times or 18 334,83 thousand kW / h more compared to January 2016.

    Electricity exports made 0.17% of total exports from Azerbaijan.

