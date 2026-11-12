Azerbaijan forecasts 48.52 billion cubic meters of gas output in 2027

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Azerbaijan's natural gas production is projected to reach 48.5237 billion cubic meters in 2027, up 0.2% from the 2026 forecast.

Report informs that the figures are included in the draft 2027 budget package.

Marketable gas is expected to account for 35.6356 billion cubic meters of the total in 2027, down 9.3% from the 2026 forecast.

In 2028, total gas production is projected to fall to 45.5239 billion cubic meters, while marketable gas output is expected to decline to 33.155 billion cubic meters.

Total gas production is forecast to recover to 47.2919 billion cubic meters in 2029 and 48.0636 billion cubic meters in 2030. Marketable gas output is projected at 35.2838 billion cubic meters in 2029 and 36.563 billion cubic meters in 2030.