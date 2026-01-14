Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Energy
    14 January, 2026
    • 17:18
    Azerbaijan fell short of OPEC+ quota by 98,000 b/d in December

    The average daily oil production in Azerbaijan in December 2025 was 453,000 barrels per day (b/d), 2,000 b/d lower than in November.

    Report informs, citing OPEC's monthly bulletin, that, according to the agreement reached at the 37th meeting of OPEC+ ministers, Azerbaijan's oil production quota for 2025 is 551,000 b/d. Thus, in December, actual production in the country fell short of the OPEC+ deal by 98,000 b/d.

    According to the cartel, Azerbaijan's average daily oil production was 466,000 b/d in the first quarter of the year, 461,000 b/d in the second quarter, 458,000 b/d in the third quarter, and 456,000 b/d in the fourth quarter.

    For the whole of 2025, the country's average daily oil production was 460,000 b/d, compared with 481,000 b/d in 2024.

    Azərbaycan dekabrda "OPEC+" kvotasından gündəlik 98 min barel geri qalıb
    Азербайджан в декабре отставал от квоты ОПЕК+ на 98 тыс. б/с

