Azerbaijan fell short of OPEC+ quota by 98,000 b/d in December

The average daily oil production in Azerbaijan in December 2025 was 453,000 barrels per day (b/d), 2,000 b/d lower than in November.

Report informs, citing OPEC's monthly bulletin, that, according to the agreement reached at the 37th meeting of OPEC+ ministers, Azerbaijan's oil production quota for 2025 is 551,000 b/d. Thus, in December, actual production in the country fell short of the OPEC+ deal by 98,000 b/d.

According to the cartel, Azerbaijan's average daily oil production was 466,000 b/d in the first quarter of the year, 461,000 b/d in the second quarter, 458,000 b/d in the third quarter, and 456,000 b/d in the fourth quarter.

For the whole of 2025, the country's average daily oil production was 460,000 b/d, compared with 481,000 b/d in 2024.