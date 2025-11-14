Azerbaijan exports nearly 400M kWh of electricity to Georgia in January-September

In January-September 2025, 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas were supplied from Azerbaijan to Georgia, while electricity exports amounted to 372 million kWh, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Report informs.

"We discussed the priorities of our strategic energy partnership and the development of new projects on a mutually beneficial basis with Mariam Kvrivishvili, the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, in Tbilisi," Shahbazov wrote on X.

