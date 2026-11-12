Azerbaijan expected to produce 26.6M tons of oil in 2027
Energy
- 12 November, 2026
- 13:15
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Oil production in Azerbaijan in 2027 is forecast at 26.562 million tons, which is 3.6% less than the expected figure for 2026, Report informs referring to the budget package for 2027.
According to forecasts, the volume of oil production in the country in 2028 will amount to 26.069 million tons (1.9% less compared to 2027), in 2029 - 26.633 million tons, and in 2030 - 26.309 million tons.
In January-September of the current year, 19.86 million tons of crude oil were produced in Azerbaijan (a 3.9% decrease from the figure a year earlier).
The oil production forecast for 2026 is 27.6 million tons, which is 0.4% less than the production volume in 2025.
Azərbaycanda neft hasilatının 2027-2030-cu illər üzrə proqnozları müəyyənləşib
В 2027г в Азербайджане добудут 26,6 млн тонн нефти
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