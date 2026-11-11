Azerbaijan discusses cooperation in green energy projects at COP31

Azerbaijan has discussed opportunities for cooperation with several leading international companies on wind and solar energy projects, as well as green energy corridors, on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X.

According to Report, the minister said that Azerbaijan and Danish company Vestas had discussed potential cooperation on wind energy projects and green energy corridors. The sides also exchanged views on the company's participation in the projects and the application of advanced wind energy technologies.

In addition, Shahbazov discussed prospects for cooperation on wind and solar energy projects with Dr. Samir J. Serhan, CEO of Saudi company ACWA, in Antalya. They assessed opportunities to integrate new projects into the grid and export electricity to the Turkish and European markets through green energy corridors.

On the sidelines of COP31, Shahbazov also discussed prospects for cooperation with Michael Suhr, Senior Vice President of NKT, as part of the implementation of the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project. He noted that the discussions focused on leveraging the company's expertise in subsea cable technologies and the project's technical preparation.