Azerbaijan considering investing in energy sector of Trinidad & Tobago

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Azerbaijan has expressed interest in potential investments in the energy sector of Trinidad and Tobago, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries of Trinidad and Tobago.

The move came following a meeting between Minister Ernesto Kesar and Rashad Novruz - Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Brazil, who is also concurrently accredited to Ecuador, Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The meeting held during the Ambassador's official working visit to Trinidad and Tobago focused on bilateral relations, energy cooperation and potential investment opportunities.

Minister Kesar noted the shared interests of Trinidad and Tobago and Azerbaijan as

established hydrocarbon producers in the sustainable development, management and monetisation of crude oil and natural gas resources. He emphasised maximising the economic value of hydrocarbon resources to support national development amd long-term economic growth.

His Excellency Ambassador Novruz outlined Azerbaijan's experience in hydrocarbon development, international energy investments and energy security, highlighting its infrastructure and role in neighbouring European markets.

The Azerbaijani delegation expressed interest in potential investments in Trinidad and Tobago's energy sector. Both sides recognised the value of continued dialogue and sharing expertise to advance mutually beneficial partnerships.

The meeting reaffirmed the Ministry's continued commitment to international energy partnerships, encouraging investment and strengthening Trinidad and Tobago's position as an established regional energy producer.