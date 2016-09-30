Azerbaijan and Uruguay discuss economic cooperation issues

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Shahmar Movsumov, the Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) met with a Uruguay delegation led by President of the Chamber of Representatives of the General Assembly of Uruguay Gerardo Amarilla on September 29, 2016.

Report informs referring to the Fund, Sh. Movsumov briefed the delegation members on the Fund’s activity, management of its assets, projects funded by SOFAZ, investments and the activities of Azerbaijan in the frame of Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI). The importance of the 5th Baku International Humanitarian Forum was emphasized at the meeting.

The economic relations between Azerbaijan and Uruguay, development perspectives of these relations, share of experience were discussed at the meeting.