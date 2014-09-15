American UOP presented proposals for the reconstruction of the Baku oil refinery plants

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ American UOP company held a presentation of proposals for the reconstruction and modernization of technological installations of Baku Oil Refinery plant named after Heydar Aliyev. Report informs, it was stated in the message of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

According to SOCAR, to improve quality indicators of refinery named after H. Aliyev and release of petroleum products to meet European standards, it is planned to implement a series of works on the reconstruction of catalytic cracking and installation of ELOU AVT-6, catalytic reforming.

UOP delegation has visited the company and met with senior officials of the plant. Director of the factory Elman Ismailov during a meeting informed about the tasks assigned to the plant in connection with the production of petroleum products to meet European standards. In turn, the UOP delegation presented its proposals regarding this issue.

Representatives of the American companies have also made a presentation on the nature and scope of work to be undertaken for the modernization and reconstruction of major technological installations of refinery and the construction of new installations in the plant.

Currently, there are two refineries (Azerneftyag and Refinery named after Heydar Aliyev) operate in Azerbaijan with total refining capacity of 22 million tons per year. Both plants are part of SOCAR’s structure.