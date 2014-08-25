About 93% of Azerbaijan's exports are hydrocarbons and petroleum products

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July 2014, 92.5% of Azerbaijan's exports were hydrocarbons and petroleum products.

Report informs reffering to the State Customs Committee, for the period under review, 85.6% of Azerbaijan's export accounted for crude oil, 1.6% - natural gas and 5.3% - oil products. For all positions decline in exports is observed. Compared to the same period last year, oil exports fell by 2.2%, exports of gas - by 56.3%, exports of petroleum products - by 4.4%.

In 2013 the share of hydrocarbons and petroleum products in the export structure of the country was 92.4%. Last year, 84.5% of Azerbaijan's export accounted for crude oil, 5.0% - for petroleum products and 2.9% - for natural gas.