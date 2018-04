Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ In electronic trading on the London and New York stock exchanges world oil prices continue to rise.

Report informs, price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil on New York Stock Exchange increased by 6,10% and amounted to 30,81 USD.

On London's ICE Futures commodity exchange, oil futures for Brent crude supplied for March, gone up by 7.15% to 34.48 USD per barrel.