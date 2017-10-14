28,8 mln tons of oil extracted in Azerbaijan this year

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September, 28 792,8 thsd tons of crude oil including gas condensates produced in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to State Statistical Committee (SSC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 28 755,4 thsd tons of this volume accounted for crude oil produced for commodity market. The volume of oil production in first 9 months of 2017 decreased by 8% as compared to same period in 2016.

In reporting period, the volume of natural gas production in Azerbaijan was 21,091 bln cum, 13 509,7 mln cum of this volume accounted for natural gas produced for commodity market.

In January-September, gas production in Azerbaijan fell by 5,3% as compared to same period in 2016. Natural gas indented for market shrunk by 3,4% compared to same period last year.