    Madat Guliyev: Azerbaijan one of the safest countries in the world

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is one of the safest countries in the world, and there is no danger within the country.”

    Chief of the State Security Service, Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev told Report.

    According to him, there are only those who carry out politics against Azerbaijan in the country: "And leadership of the country is preventing it. There is no danger at the moment. Everyone can participate in the voting."

    Notably, Azerbaijan is holding the presidential elections today.

