Madat Guliyev: Azerbaijan one of the safest countries in the world

© Report/ Elchin Murad
Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is one of the safest countries in the world, and there is no danger within the country.”
Chief of the State Security Service, Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev told Report.
According to him, there are only those who carry out politics against Azerbaijan in the country: "And leadership of the country is preventing it. There is no danger at the moment. Everyone can participate in the voting."
Notably, Azerbaijan is holding the presidential elections today.
Aynur OsmanqızıNews Author