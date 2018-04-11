Madat Guliyev: Azerbaijan one of the safest countries in the world

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is one of the safest countries in the world, and there is no danger within the country.”

Chief of the State Security Service, Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev told Report.

According to him, there are only those who carry out politics against Azerbaijan in the country: "And leadership of the country is preventing it. There is no danger at the moment. Everyone can participate in the voting."

Notably, Azerbaijan is holding the presidential elections today.