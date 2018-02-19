CEC official: International organizations show great interest in presidential elections - INTERVIEW

© Report/ Firi Salim

Rovzat Gasimov: "The Central Election Commission has no difficulties in holding presidential elections"

Rovzat Gasimov: "Azerbaijan's Election Code is more progressive than the Election Codes of some countries"

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an interview with Rovzat Gasimov, Head of the Secretariat of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

- At what stage are the preparations for presidential elections scheduled for April 11 in Azerbaijan?

- The CEC started work on the preparations for the presidential elections and some steps were taken in this regard. The Central Election Commission has launched an awareness-raising campaign. At present, the CEC takes steps in accordance with the Calendar plan of the main actions and measures for the preparation and holding of the Presidential Elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Several people have already been nominated for the Presidency, and they are already engaged in a signature campaign. Appeals from other candidates who have nominated their candidacies are also being considered. Naturally, the relevant decisions will be made on these individuals too.

- How does the announcement of Extraordinary Presidential elections influence the activity of the CEC?

- In line with the Election Code, the CEC prepares and implements the elections within 60 days. No matter in which season the elections are announced. The law envisages two months to prepare and hold the elections. The Central Election Commission does not have any difficulties in holding these elections. As before, the CEC will hold these elections in accordance with the Election Code and normative legal acts. We have no difficulty in doing so.

- The process of specifying the voter list completes by May each year. But this year the situation was different...

- Every year, according to the Election Code, voter lists are updated from January to May. The specification of voter lists has been launched this year too. You know that the presidential election was simply changed from a legal point of view. The CEC continues to clarify the voter lists at all times. The Constituency Election Commissions are permanently operating, and one of the reasons they are in the spotlight during the year is the movement dynamics of voters. This movement dynamics help in the preparation of a more accurate, clearer version of voter lists. Instead, the appointment of Presidential elections for April 11 was in favor of this process. That is, we accelerated the process that we have started. According to the Election Code, voter lists are clarified until 25 days before the voting day. The CEC also gives voters an opportunity to check their information through various means. They can also check their information on the CEC website as well as the Constituency Election Commissions. There is a special search engine available on the website. They can familiarize with the voter lists on each polling station on the CEC website and also clarify their information with those voter lists. If they cannot find their information, they fill in and submit an online application form. The CEC shall also examine the application and take appropriate steps after determining the voting rights of that voter at the polling station. In a word, the presidential election has intensified the specitication of voter lists.

- A total of 1000 webcams are planned to install at the polling stations to observe the process. This makes some 20% of polling stations. Is there a plan to increase the number of webcams?

- As you have mentioned, web cameras will be installed at the polling stations for the voting day. The number of web cameras will still be 1000, which means that this process will be carried out in 1,000 locations. Technical inspections have already started in this regard. Of course, this is a large, important project. We have enough experience in this direction. Steps are being taken in this regard.

- Is the current Election Code of Azerbaijan progressive?

- We have not encountered any difficulties or problems in the works we have held in line with the Election Code adopted in 2003. Certainly, some changes and additions are made to the Code, it is all about the progress of the process. After all, one process cannot stand in the same order, the society develops, and there are also some changes to the legislative acts regulating society. The Election Code of Azerbaijan creates favorable conditions for holding elections that meet the standards. The Election Code of Azerbaijan is more progressive than the Election Codes of some countries. We see it when we compare. The Election Code of Azerbaijan contains more details. For example, in the UK, there is generally no election law. Chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov has held a press conference upon return from the UK in the early 2000s. Journalists asked questions about the UK's election law. Mazahir Panahov said, "There is no Election Code in the UK, there are no election laws, except for the documents in the form of some minor guidelines, there is no large-scale document. But elections, voting are part of people's lives." The process adopted by public which is fully informed about it does not need to be put into law. In Azerbaijan, the members of the election commissions are becoming more professional, more informed, and the society is showing a different position on the elections every year. The Election Code of Azerbaijan is an excellent document for holding elections that meet international standards.

- What are the differences between the period before the presidential elections of 2013 and the current period?

- To answer this question is easier for one who does not work in the election office. When watching from the outside, it is easier to see differences. It would be humble for us to say. It's a little difficult to express the idea since the daily work is related to the election. You see, when you express thoughts about a person, you would be more objective from outside. If I set aside the work I am doing in the election body and act as a citizen, I can say that the steps taken in the elections in Azerbaijan are perfect. Voters in Azerbaijan are discussing the details when they express their views on the election. Discussing detail means that society is already informed. Considering that Azerbaijan regained its independence not long ago. There is an expression of "young democracy" in the world, and Azerbaijan is a country belonging to the category of "young democracies". Azerbaijan is not at least behind the developed countries in terms of the electoral process. Both the current situation and people's interest in the election, as well as the professionalism of the Constituency Election Commissions gives reason to say that. Everyone does their utmost to demonstrate positive dynamics for April 11 elections in Azerbaijan.

- What is the level of interest demonstrated by international organizations in these elections?

- The international community has always been interested in Azerbaijan. Because Azerbaijan is the most powerful and most developed state in the region. Our country has its say on all issues. This is a very important issue. There are countries that are larger than Azerbaijan because of their territory and their population, but the names of those states are not mentioned in positive or negative terms. Because they do not have not ambitions. Azerbaijan is always attracting the attention of the world community for its national interests. Azerbaijan has always been in the spotlight of attention of international organizations. The most important issue in the democratization process is elections. As in the previous elections, the interest in the presidential elections scheduled for April 11 is also great. Azerbaijan sends 300 to 400 observers to the countries 15 times as big as it is and it receives observers, too. This is also an indication of interest.

Photo: Firi Salim