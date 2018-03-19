CEC Chairman: Presidential debates will start at 22:00 Baku time

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The pre-election campaign has today started. Starting from this evening, presidential debates will start on Ictimai Television (ITV) at 22:00 and speeches on the radio will be at 19:00.

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a seminar-conference on the role and functions of mass media in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

He said that over 1000 web cameras were installed in poll stations.

CEC Chairman noted that 280 international observers will come to the country several days before the voting day. Panahov said that observers are revealing whether the elections are transparent or not: "There must be a political will to make the elections transparent. There are all opportunities for holding transparent elections in Azerbaijan."