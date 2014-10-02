World University Rankings 2014-2015 published

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Times Higher Education (THE) published a ranking of the best universities in the world for 2014-2015. Report informs, no institution of Azerbaijan is ranked in the list of the 400 best universities in the world.

The top ten list were universities of the United States and Great Britain. Caltech University became the best university of the world according to the rating. It scored 94.3 points. In second place - Harvard University (93.3 points) and University of Oxford (93.2 points) closes the top three. Fourth and fifth place occupied by Stanford (92.9 points) and Cambridge University (92 points).

Places from sixth to tenth occupied by Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton University, University of California at Berkeley, Imperial College London and Yale University, respectively.

In the ranking of the best universities are located a few universities of Turkey - Middle East Technical University (85th), Bogazici University (139th), Istanbul Technical University (165th). Russian university - Moscow State University named after Lomonosov is at 196-th place in the rankings.